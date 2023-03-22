NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A major investigation is currently underway at an apartment complex on Northwest 74th and 23rd Court, with at least three crime scene investigation vans and several officers collecting evidence. The exact details of what happened are still unknown, but the heavy police presence indicates that it is a significant incident.

The crime scene vans are blocking access to the main part of the scene, adding to the mystery of what occurred.

As of now, it is unclear if there was a shooting or if someone has died. Local residents are understandably nervous about the police activity and are anxious for answers.

7News has reached out to the Miami-Dade Police Department for more information but is still awaiting a response.

