MIAMI (WSVN) - An accident has been cleared up after a major crash spanning across all five lanes closed the highway for much of Sunday morning, sending three people to the hospital.

Miami Fire Rescue responded to the incident around 6:20 a.m., where upon arrival they found three vehicles including an 18-wheeler that were involved in the crash.

The wreck happened southbound near Northwest 62nd Street. A good samaritan stopped to help the victims while he was on his way to work.

“I noticed the jackknifed tractor-trailer when I looked to the right, I could see this vehicle and I saw that no fire rescue or police personnel were on scene,” said Tony Navarro. “So, I immediately rendered assistance as the first responder until fire rescue arrived.”

Two patients, one male and one female, were transported in serious condition to Ryder Trauma. Another female was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital in stable condition.

The extent of the injuries remains unclear.

Florida Highway Patrol is leading the investigation and has not yet released any further information.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.