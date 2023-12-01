MIAMI (WSVN) - A crash near State Road 836 has resulted in road closures and significant traffic delays on Northwest 27th Avenue as police investigate the scene.

The collision involved a black SUV, severely damaged in the front, indicating the severity of the impact.

Live video from the scene captured the intensity of the traffic delays, with honking in the background expressing the frustration of commuters navigating the aftermath of the crash.

Notably, a red car involved in the incident ended up on the opposite side of the ramps onto SR-836.

Police have taken measures to block off lanes in both directions on Northwest 27th Avenue between Northwest 14th Street and Northwest 11th Street. Off-ramps on westbound SR-836 to Northwest 27th Avenue are closed, and eastbound off-ramps onto Northwest 27th only permit southbound traffic due to the closure of northbound lanes.

As the investigation unfolds, morning commuters are strongly advised to seek alternative routes to avoid the affected area.

The Miami Police Department has been contacted for additional information, and updates will be provided as more details emerge from the scene.

