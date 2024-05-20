MIAMI (WSVN) - A significant crash has led to severe traffic delays on the MacArthur Causeway, also known as Interstate 395, Monday morning.

7Skyforce was overhead around 6 a.m. showing two badly mangled cars and extensive traffic delays as far back as Interstate 95. The crash occurred eastbound on I-395 just after US-1, blocking three right lanes.

Traffic is being diverted to a single lane and a substantial amount of debris can be seen on the road. Multiple police cars are on the scene managing the situation.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek alternate routes, like the Venetian Causeway.

Authorities have been contacted for more information.

