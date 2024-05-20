MIAMI (WSVN) - A significant crash on the MacArthur Causeway, also known as Interstate 395, has led to severe traffic delays and a dramatic altercation involving a screwdriver, Monday morning.

7Skyforce was overhead around 6 a.m. showing two badly mangled cars and extensive traffic delays as far back as Interstate 95. The crash occurred eastbound on I-395 just after US-1, blocking three right lanes.

The situation escalated when a woman, allegedly driving a black car that was rear-ended, attempted to attack a man in an orange shirt, identified as the driver of the white SUV at the crash site. The woman approached the man on the right shoulder of the Causeway with what appeared to be a screwdriver. She slowly walked up to him before charging.

A man in a white button-up shirt intervened, getting between the two. The altercation resulted in the man in the white shirt falling to the ground, with the woman on top of him, while the man in the orange shirt attempted to intervene. A man in a blue outfit, presumably the woman’s boyfriend or husband, then pulled her off the man on the ground.

Multiple police officers were at the scene, managing the chaotic situation. It is unclear if the woman will face any charges.

Traffic is being diverted to a single lane and a substantial amount of debris can be seen on the road. Multiple police cars are on the scene managing the situation.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek alternate routes, like the Venetian Causeway.

Authorities have been contacted for more information.

