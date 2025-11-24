WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A major brush fire broke out in West Miami-Dade.

Smoke and flames engulfed the forest area near the Dolphin Expressway ramp and Northwest 137th Avenue.

Florida Forest Service has since been notified and fire crews are currently on the scene attempting to put out the flames.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.



