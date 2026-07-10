(WSVN) - The first batches of mail-in ballots for voters across Miami-Dade County are heading out.

The Miami-Dade Supervisor of Elections Office has shipped more than 168,000 mail-in ballots to voters who requested them ahead of the August primary.

For any residents who wish to vote by mail, the last day to request a ballot is Aug. 6. Early voting begins on Aug. 3 and polls will close on Aug. 18.

For more information about requesting a mail-in ballot in Miami-Dade, click here.

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