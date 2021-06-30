(WSVN) - The U.S. Postal Service continues to deliver mail to buildings in Surfside that are located along roads that remain off limits to the public because of the collapse.

However, deliveries have been temporarily suspended to these two locations: Eighty Seven Park Condos at 8701 Collins Avenue and Solara Surfside Resort at 8801 Collins Avenue.

People in those two buildings must go to the Surfside Post Office to pick up their mail.

