MacArthur Causeway shut down due to accident

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The MacArthur Causeway is shut down after a bad accident in Miami Beach.

At least one man was taken to the hospital after a wreck that appears to have involved some sort of golf cart, Saturday morning.

#TrafficAlert: MacArthur Cswy westbound CLOSED due to a fatal traffic crash on the Miami side. @MiamiPD Please use the Venetian Cswy or I-195 as your alternates. — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) November 2, 2019

Now, the MacArthur Causeway westbound at Fountain Street is closed.

Officials advise drivers to use the Venetian or Julia Tuttle Causeways as they continue to work that scene.

