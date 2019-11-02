MacArthur Causeway shut down after car hits golf cart; driver arrested, victim hospitalized

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The MacArthur Causeway remains shut down hours after, police said, a woman suspected of driving under the influence struck a golf cart, sending the rider in the cart to the hospital.

City of Miami Police have since arrested the driver involved in the crash.

Officials said the crash took place along the westbound lanes near Fountain Street in Miami, Saturday morning.

Investigators said the impact caused the male victim to be ejected from the golf cart.

Paramedics have transported him to an area hospital, where he is listed in critical condition.

Police have identified the driver as 20-year-old Paloma Guelfi.

Officials advised drivers to use the Venetian or Julia Tuttle Causeways as they continue to investigate.

