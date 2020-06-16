MacArthur Causeway reopens after crash near Biscayne Blvd. leaves 2 injured

MIAMI (WSVN) - The MacArthur Causeway in Miami has reopened to traffic hours after a crash sent two people to the hospital, officials said.

City of Miami Fire Rescue and Florida Highway Patrol units responded to the scene of the crash near the Biscayne Boulevard exit at around 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

One of the victims was transported as a trauma alert. The other patient was taken to the emergency room.

Troopers shut down all westbound lanes for nearly two hours while they investigated and cleared the scene.

Officials have not provided any details about the number of vehicles involved, as they continue to investigate.

