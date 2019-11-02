MacArthur Causeway reopens after car hits golf cart; driver arrested, victim hospitalized

MIAMI (WSVN) - The MacArthur Causeway has reopened to traffic hours after, police said, a woman suspected of driving under the influence struck a golf cart, sending the rider in the cart to the hospital.

City of Miami Police have since arrested the driver involved in the crash.

Officials said the crash took place along the westbound lanes near Fountain Street in Miami, Saturday morning.

Investigators said the impact caused the male victim to be ejected from the golf cart.

Paramedics have transported him to an area hospital, where he is listed in critical condition.

Police have identified the driver as 20-year-old Paloma Guelfi. It remains unclear what charges she may face.

Officers shut down the westbound lanes of the causeway for hours while they investigate. Just before 4:30 p.m., they confirmed they have been reopened.

