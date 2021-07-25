MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested several people and reopened the MacArthur Causeway after an apparent road rage incident in Miami Beach.

Miami Beach Police units responded to the scene along the eastbound lanes, east of Bridge Road, at around 9:30 p.m., Sunday.

UPDATE: The eastbound MacArthur Causeway has now reopened. Officers conducted a grid search to confirm no casings or firearms were on the causeway. It is believed fireworks may have been used during an apparent road rage incident. — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) July 26, 2021

Video from Only in Dade showed officers pointing their guns at a vehicle on the roadway.

Investigators said officers stopped two vehicles.

All occupants inside one of the vehicles were taken into custody as well as the driver of the other vehicle.

Police said the individuals were screaming at each other and throwing items including fireworks from their vehicles.

No injuries were reported.

The fireworks caused popping noises which initially led officers to believe there was a shooting.

Officers closed the causeway in both directions while they conducted a grid search for casings and firearms. They later reopened the westbound lanes, followed by the eastbound lanes.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.