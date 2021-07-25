MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have reopened the the MacArthur Causeway after reports of shots fired led officers to investigate what they described as an apparent road rage incident.

Miami Beach Police units responded to the scene along the eastbound lanes, east of Bridge Road, at around 9:30 p.m., Sunday.

UPDATE: The eastbound MacArthur Causeway has now reopened. Officers conducted a grid search to confirm no casings or firearms were on the causeway. It is believed fireworks may have been used during an apparent road rage incident. — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) July 26, 2021

Investigators said officers stopped two vehicles. They believe someone inside one of the vehicles may have used fireworks during the incident.

No injuries were reported.

Officers closed the causeway in both directions while they condicted a grid search for casings and firearms. They later reopened the westbound lanes, followed by the eastbound lanes.

