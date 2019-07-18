MacArthur Causeway partially shut down due to fatal crash

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A fatal crash has forced the shutdown of all westbound lanes on the MacArthur Causeway in Miami Beach.

Miami Beach Police and Fire Rescue responded to the scene just before 5 a.m., Thursday.

#TRAFFIC ALERT: MacArthur Cswy (i395) westbound is CLOSED. Officers investigating a fatal traffic crash involving two vehicles. Alternates: Venetian Cswy or Julia Tuttle (i195) pic.twitter.com/DLJlovGOdZ — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) July 18, 2019

7News cameras captured two cars with extensive damage.

Several people were rushed to the hospital, and one person has died.

Drivers planning to head into the mainland are advised to take the Julia Tuttle Causeway or the Venetian Causeway (toll road).

