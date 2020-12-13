M-DCPS volunteers hand out thousands of meals to local families

Related Restaurants and organizations offering free food

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade County Public Schools is lending a helping hand to local families who are struggling during the coronavirus pandemic.

The district hosted meal distributions across the county throughout the weekend.

7News cameras captured M-DCPS Superintendent Alberto Carvalho handing out meals near Northeast Eighth Street and 82nd Avenue in Miami, Sunday.

“Between yesterday, Saturday, and today, we are distributing 6,000 hot cooked meals at 12 different locations across the community,” he said.

Carvalho said the district’s annual tradition has taken on an added urgency due to the pandemic.

“During this pandemic, there are a lot of families and children who are really struggling, and as we approach the holdiays, it is our tradition, and quite frankly, our moral obligation to provide for them,” he said.

Volunteers handed out the meals to families in need while following COVID-19 safety guidelines.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.