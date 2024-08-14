Miami-Dade County is gearing up for the return of 333,000 students and 50,000 educators as the new school year begins Thursday.

The district, which has maintained an “A” rating for five consecutive years, is preparing to welcome students back with some exciting changes.

One of the most significant updates students will notice this year is in the cafeteria. The district is introducing new and healthier meal options, including pan de bono, non-breaded chicken, and seasoned beef steak, as part of their ongoing commitment to student health and well-being.

As Miami-Dade students return to campus, the district continues to focus on providing a top-quality education and a supportive environment for both students and staff.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.