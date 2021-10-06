MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Public Schools is once again relaxing some COVID-19 restrictions, with quarantine protocols changing for middle school students.

With COVID-19 cases continuing to trend downward in Miami-Dade County, Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said Wednesday he’s ready to make some changes to COVID protocol.

“Remember that when we opened this school year, we opened with a goal of positivity rate less than 10% trending towards 5%,” Carvalho said. “We are currently at a positivity rate below 5% at 3.7%.”

With those new numbers, he said that middle school students will no longer have to quarantine a full 10 days if they come in contact with someone who has COVID.

Instead, they will now follow the same rules as high schoolers. If they come into contact with someone who tested positive, they will stay home for up to five days after testing negative for the virus, which means they can come back to class as soon as six days.

The new quarantine rule starts Monday.

“I can tell you that based on the indicators we continue to look at, it is more than likely that we will make adjustments for the quarantine protocols for elementary school students, maybe as early as next week,” Carvalho said.

The superintendent also discussed a letter he sent to the Florida Department of Education asking them to file for federal funds made available through the American Rescue Plan.

“The need is here, the academic regression is real, the social and emotional distress demonstrated by our students is very obvious, and the moral imperative of operating physical facilities in our schools is ongoing,” Carvalho said.

Despite the deadline having already passed, he said it’s crucial that the state tries to make those funds available to school districts throughout Florida.

Carvalho said Miami-Dade County Schools was supposed to get another $800 million worth of funding to help make schools safer during the pandemic.

The district has already spent $160 million on making enhancements to schools. They’re hoping to get that money back and use the rest of those funds to continue making adjustments as schools navigate this difficult time.

“So, we need that money to be expedited, and we believe that we can wait no longer,” Carvalho said.

