MIAMI (WSVN) - When students in Miami-Dade County head back to school later this month, the school system wants to ensure parents that their children will be nurtured through their mind and their body.

Angie Kasselakis, food nutrition officer of Miami- Dade County Public Schools, on Wednesday showed 7News some of the healthy options students will have to select from.

“This clean-label item has five ingredients: ground beef, sea salt pepper onion and garlic,” she said.

The school system wants to present students with options like pinwheel calzones.

“Which is our vegetarian option,” Kasselakis said.

Or breaded chicken.

“That has no artificial colors,” Kasselakis said.

Aside from a healthier lunch options for students, the school system is also focused on providing students with a well-balanced breakfast.

“We have our egg and cheese potato patty, a whole grain chip muffin top. We have our turkey sausage and cheese breakfast pockets, and we also have a strawberry-banana smoothie,” Kasselakis said. “They’re tasty, they’re nutritious, they’re healthy. We’re proud to serve this food to our students.”

All of these meals were taste tested by students earlier this year, and the best part is that they’re free to every single student.

“Having the option to eat a free meal, and a healthy meal like this, right before school for breakfast and for lunch, it allows the child to be able to get a nutritious meal,” Kasselakis said, “to get the nutritional benefits out of eating healthy, and the parent won’t have to pay. It’ll be free, so they’ll save money on that.”

