SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A threat against South Dade Senior High School that was reported on social media has turned out to be unfounded, school district officials said.

A picture of the threat, showing “South Dade shooting 12/6” written on bathroom wall tiles, surfaced Saturday on an Instagram post.

However, a spokesperson for Miami-Dade Public Schools said on Sunday that police investigated and deemed the threat against the school, located in South Miami-Dade, to be unfounded.

The concerning image is the latest development is a string of threats aimed at South Florida schools that have spread through social media.

Authorities have warned there could be serious consequences for anyone who makes these kinds of threats.

