MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade County Public Schools and T-Mobile have teamed up to help students who might not have access to the internet.

M-DCPS officials on Tuesday said they aim to provide 35,000 students from kindergarten to 12th grade with free unlimited high-speed internet.

The project will focus on delivering online access to students in underserved households.

Parents must contact a school administrator to request a hotspot, which will be handed out on a first-come, first-served basis.

