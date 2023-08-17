MIAMI (WSVN) - As students say goodbye to their summer vacation, the silent halls of schools will once again be filled with the echo of laughter and chatter of students.

Thursday marks Miami-Dade County’s first day of school for students and as preparations came to an end, the county’s superintendent, Dr. Jose L. Dotres is set to visit Charles R. Drew K-8 Center as part of his trip around the district to welcome students back.

As students made their way inside Charles R. Drew K-8 Center they were greeted by teachers, a red carpet and even a photobooth to commence the new school year.

Children had mixed reviews on their summer breaks ending. One boy said he was nervous to start a new grade.

“It’s gonna feel different,” he said.

Another student said he loves to learn math and a girl near him said it was her first time going to school.

“I’m excited to go to school and the school is to my teacher,” she said.

The superintendent made a visit to American Senior High School earlier Thursday morning.

“This is the first day of school, it’s so important because it matters that we start with the best feeling possible,” said Dr. Dotres.

He also said thanking teachers and school staff is important.

“We’re trying to build really good cultures,” said Dr. Dotres. “Where teachers feel validated, they feel supported and the potential of students feel acknowledged.”

On Wednesday, teachers and educators at Southside Preparatory Academy eagerly awaited the return of students as they made the final touches to their homeroom to ready students for the start of a new academic journey.

Mrs. Heather Fuentes, a seasoned 5th-grade teacher and Mr. Eustaches Cella, a language arts teacher with 47 years of experience, shared their excitement for the scholars to return and get educated.

Fuentes said it is her favorite day of the year, while Cella mentioned he loves making a difference in the children’s lives.

The teachers wanted to emphasize the importance of self-belief as they stated on Wednesday that the children need to “just believe in themselves.”

Around noon, Dr. Dotres is set to visit the K-8 center to encourage students to have a good school year.

