MIAMI (WSVN) - As students say goodbye to their summer vacation, the silent halls of schools will once again be filled with the echo of laughter and chatter of students.

Thursday marks Miami-Dade County’s first day of school for public school students and as preparations came to an end for schedules and classroom decorations, the county’s superintendent, Dr. Jose L. Dotres is set to visit Charles R. Drew K-8 Center as part of his trip around the district to welcome students back.

On Wednesday, teachers and educators at Southside Preparatory Academy eagerly awaited the return of students as they made the final touches to their homeroom to ready students for the start of a new academic journey.

Mrs. Heather Fuentes, a seasoned 5th-grade teacher and Mr. Eustaches Cella, a language arts teacher with 47 years of experience, shared their excitement for the scholars to return and get educated.

Fuentes said it is her favorite day of the year, while Cella mentioned he loves making a difference in the children’s lives.

The teachers wanted to emphasize the the importance of self-belief as they stated on Wednesday that the children need to “just believe in themselves.”

Around noon, Dr. Dotres is set to visit the K-8 center to encourage students to have a good school year.

