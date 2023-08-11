MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Jose Dotres laid out his vision for the upcoming school year as teachers and students get ready to return.

Dotres gave his opening school address at Miami Senior High School, located at 2450 SW 1st St., Friday morning.

The theme for Dotres’ speech was “We equal one,” which meant working together with different schools across the district will serve the betterment of their students.

During his speech, Dotres shared that the graduation rate since the pandemic went up from 89% to 92%. He still sees room for more growth.

“We must evolve as a successful and prominent public education entity,” Dotres said. “We will embrace every opportunity for reinvention and growth.”

Dotres also addressed the media after his speech and said they’ve hired 600 teachers as the school year begins.

Schools start on Aug.17

