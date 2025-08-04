MIAMI SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Newly-hired Miami-Dade Schools teachers were welcomed to a week-long event as they gear up for the new academic school year.

District Superintendent Dr. Jose Dotres and other district leaders kicked off a five-day induction program at Miami Springs Senior High to help new teachers get ready for the school year.

Over 300 teachers will take part in training, mentoring and sessions to sharpen their skills.

Dotres said that with so many teachers joining the profession, the district is focused on growing the team.

“In Miami-Dade County, we’re opening up a lot of different pathways to make sure that we can recruit talented individuals,” he said.

The newly-inducted teachers said that they are better prepared and ready to make an impact.

