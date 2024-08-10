MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade County schools are getting ready to welcome students back to class for a new school year.

The first day of classes for Miami-Dade County Public Schools is this coming Thursday, but on Friday, Superintendent Dr. Jose Dotres greeted students, parents and faculty at a special event held at Miami Senior High School.

The superintendent shared his vision for the new school year, and he also encouraged the community’s major stakeholders to take an active role.

“Our community understands that we are so thankful for their investment in our school district, in our children, in our teachers and in our leaders.” he said.

Dotres cited the county’s fifth consecutive “A” rating, touting high proficiency levels in every subject area.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.