NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A “fab lab” is helping students in South Florida focus on their future.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Jose Dotres and other leaders unveiled a new computer lab at D. A. Dorsey Technical College, Tuesday.

The lab is designed to help both high school students and adults obtain jobs and careers in the information technology industry.

“What this will provide is the most relevant and up-to-date instruction for our students to become ready for the workforce in a high demand area,” said Dotres.

The computers in the lab were paid for by a state grant that’s dedicated to the creation and expansion of high demand career and technical education programs.

