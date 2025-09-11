MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade County Public Schools filed a 53-page lawsuit against the organization that manages WLRN, the district’s radio station.

The suit, approved by the school board on Wednesday, alleges the South Florida Public Media Group breached its contract with the district and misappropriated funds.

“The resources that correspond to our valuable asset of WLRN need to remain with us,” said Miami-Dade School Superintendent Dr. Jose Dotres.

Following the filing, Dotres spoke exclusively with 7News. He argued that the management company is using funds from the radio station and donor lists to acquire a radio station in West Palm Beach.

The company announced three months ago that it would acquire The Flame 104.7, a full-powered radio station, for $6 million.

“The financial resources for WLRN should not be diverted to any other private station,” said Dotres.

According to a news release from the management company, they said they plan to convert it to a “non-commercial license, which will offer public radio programming, including National Public Radio.”

Dotres added that the school board believes the media group lacks independent funding for such a transaction. He said the point of their partnership was to keep funds in Miami-Dade and to better the local community.

“Those dollars should be used to enhance programming, improve the facilities of broadcasting, whether TV or radio, and enhance everything related to our community,” he said.

In a statement to 7News, the South Florida Public Media Group CEO John Labonia said:

“SFPMG reiterates that it does not agree with the school board’s assertions or allegations that the purchase represents a breach of SFPMG’s contract and obligations as the sole vendor and manager of the school district’s broadcast properties.” John Labonia, CEO, South Florida Public Media Group, Inc.

In addition, the company said, the revenue used to purchase the station comes from a Spectrum lease that their company owns outright.

The media group said they were not aware that the lawsuit was going to be on the school board’s agenda on Wednesday, adding they will look at options to respond appropriately.

