SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida school district is considering some new lunch options, and students are helping make the menu.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools held its second annual food show at Miami Killian Senior High School in Southwest Miami-Dade on Thursday.

More than 600 students in fourth through 12th grade from 19 schools sampled new possibilities, including hot honey chicken waffles and pastelitos with guava.

Participating students voted for their favorite foods, with the item receiving the most votes expected to be incorporated into lunch menus next school year.

