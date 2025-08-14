HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Students across Miami-Dade County filled classrooms Thursday morning as the new school year kicked off—and for one school, the excitement was doubled with its first ‘A’ rating in 14 years.

The welcoming committee at Westland Hialeah Senior High School kicked things off in high-gear as the band stood near the entrance of the building, anticipating students’ arrival and playing tunes that filled them with enthusiasm for the 2025-2026 academic school year.

Though this was no ordinary back-to-school welcome, as the school had more than one reason to celebrate after receiving its first ‘A” rating since 2012.

Superintendent Dr. Jose L. Dotres will be visiting schools across the district—beginning with Westland high— where he met with staff and students.

The superintendent accompanied students on the bus ride to campus, greeting each student with a warm smile and a handshake during drop-off.

Students across the district can expect a few changes this academic year, including the prohibition of cellphone usage in elementary and middle schools.

“New this year, based on the law, is there will be no usage of cellphones in the elementary schools and in the middle schools. In the high schools, there is flexibility,” said Dr. Jose L. Dotres.

Dr. Jose L. Dotres also spoke on some of the new programs that will be created. Artificial intelligence will also be making its school debut this year, creating technological advancement in the classroom.

“We have like five new innovative academic programs; one is a space hub, the next one is a school that will be focused on journalism, digital reporting and everything that has to do with communication. We also have an academy called[inaudible]which has everything to do with music and infusion and then finally we have three high schools that are opening up artificial intelligence academies,” said Dotres.

7Drone Force hovered above Mater Lakes Academy and Barbara Goleman Senior High School where students were just as pumped up to kick off the school year.

Drivers are advised to adhere to the speeding regulations in school zones and be mindful of students crossing the street.

