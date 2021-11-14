MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade County Public Schools are offering COVID-19 shots for a fourth day since they expanded their voluntary vaccination program to include children between that ages of 5 and 11 years old.

The sites on Sunday opened at 3 p.m. and are scheduled to close at 7 p.m. They are administering inoculations to both children and adults.

Sunday’s locations are as follows:

Bel-Aire Elementary School South, 10205 SW 194th St., Cutler Bay

Coconut Palm K-8 Academy South, 24400 SW 124th Ave., Homestead

Morningside K-8 Academy Central, 6620 NE 5th Ave., Miami

Fienberg/Fisher K-8 Center, 1420 Washington Ave., Miami Beach

Norman S. Edelcup/Sunny Isles Beach K-8, 201 182nd Drive, Sunny Isles Beach

Anyone under the age of 18 who comes to any of these vaccination sites must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

The vaccination program is being offered as a result of a partnership between M-DCPS and Miami-Dade County, The Children’s Trust, Florida Department of Health, University of Miami Health System, Pediatric Mobile Clinic, Jessie Trice Community Health Center and Community Health of South Florida.

Preregistration is encouraged. For more information, click here.

