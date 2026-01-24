MIAMI (WSVN) - Four top South Florida teachers were selected as finalists for South Florida’s Teacher of the Year award out of 20,000 teachers in Miami-Dade County.

Each teacher shared their different approaches to teaching, and how they helped their students grow and learn.

Roberto Rabelo is a civics teacher at South Miami Middle Community School.

A 37-year educator recognized for transformative impact, he created the “do what other’s don’t” mindset of success, focused on growth and resilience.

“It starts with what we do at the beginning of class, its manifesting what we want for ourselves, I feel a teacher who teaches with passion is gonna produce kids that are passionate about learning,” said Rabelo.

Julia Pennington-Gilchrist is a teacher at Dr. Frederica S. Wilson/Skyway Elementary School.

With 31 years of experience in the county, the fifth grade teacher achieved 100% learning gains for her students in the lowest 25th percentile over consecutive years.

She’s also a founder of Scholarship Sundays, and has helped students earn over $100,00 in scholarships.

“I think I bring to the table that I motivate my students, I’m an advocate for them, I make sure they learn, I’m bringing out what’s already inside of them and developing it,” said Pennington-Gilchrist.

Dale Adamson is a robotics and engineering academy lead teacher at Howard D. McMillan Middle School.

As leader of the “STEM squad”, he has led his team to seven consecutive Vex IQ State Championships, and achieved a 98% Algebra 1 proficiency rate among students.

Adamson has also donated more than 500 volunteer hours as a robotics head referee.

“Every single day there’s that moment with some student where there’s a breakthrough, where there’s a lightbulb that goes off, and that’s just very fulfilling, and its a different student every day,” said Adamson.

Last but not least is chef Gary Spitnale, a culinary arts educator at the Miami Lakes Education Center and Technical College.

With more than 18 years of teaching experience, he reached a 90% student certification rate in ServSafe and American Culinary Federation credentials.

Spitnale brings 55 years of professional experience to his high school and post secondary students.

“I think its personal satisfaction, as a chef, you’re always constantly teaching people on the job, and this is the same thing, teaching students, so they can get a career so they can support themselves,” said Spitnale.

The winner of the Teacher of the Year award is expected to be announced Wednesday, inside the DoubleTree Hotel at the Miami Airport and Convention Center.

