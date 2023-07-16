DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A longtime Miami-Dade County Public Schools Board member received a high honor.

Dr. Dorothy Bendross-Mindingall was recognized Saturday with the President’s Lifetime Achievement Award at a ceremony held in Davie.

The award is presented to people who have shown dedication to their communities.

Bendross-Mindingall, a former teacher and principal, has served on the Miami-Dade County School Board since 2010.

