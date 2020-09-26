M-DCPS reviewing education commissioner’s letter calling for Oct. 5 school reopenings

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade County Public Schools is reviewing a letter from Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran calling for campuses to fully reopen by Oct. 5.

The commissioner’s letter, addressed to the chair of the Miami-Dade County Public School Board and M-DCPS Superintendent Alberto Carvalho, comes days after the board voted to push back reopening campuses.

In Tuesday’s meeting, the administration listened to more than 18 hours of recorded testimony, much of which expressed concerns about going back to in-class learning.

The board voted to start with a soft opening on Oct. 14, and then on Oct. 21, all campuses would reopen for parents who wanted to send their students back for face-to-face schooling.

In the letter, Corcoran says has “grave concerns” about the board’s decision.

The letter goes on to state the delay could make it difficult for students with individualized learning plans and harmful for students experiencing violence, abuse and food insecurity in their homes.

“These are urgent circumstances we cannot, and will not, ignore,” Corcoran wrote.

The letter states any exceptions to reopening by Oct. 5 need to be on a school-by-school basis.

Corcoran’s letter ends by giving the district three options:

follow the approved plan

submit and amended plan for approval by Oct. 2

withdraw their plan and proceed with the existing statutory framework

M-DCPS released a statement saying they are reviewing the letter and have scheduled a special meeting on Tuesday to discuss how to move forward.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.