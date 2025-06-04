MIAMI (WSVN) - As the school year comes to a close, Miami-Dade County Public Schools has released its graduation success rate, along with a comprehensive recap of this year’s academic and district-wide achievements.

It’s that time of the year again when many tassels turn, and graduates begin a new chapter of their lives.

“I feel amazing. I’m ready to graduate,” said a student.

On Wednesday, seniors from Arthur & Polly Mays Conservatory of the Arts walked proudly across the stage to receive their diplomas.

“I’m ready to get out of here. Don’t got no problems, stress free, ready to go to college, ready to live life, be happy. I’m ready to go,” said the student who spoke with 7News.

“I’m very excited, I just graduated,” said another student.

The occasion was bittersweet for many.

“At the same time it’s sad, ’cause once again, they’re family, and I’m going to miss them so much,” said a student.

M-DCPS Superintendent Dr. Jose L. Dotres said this year, the district had over 25,000 graduates and held 66 graduation ceremonies throughout the county.

Seniors graduating this year, he said, started their freshman year during the COVID pandemic, overcoming every obstacle thrown their way.

“They’ve accumulated close to $600 million worth of scholarships,” said Dotres, “and here they are, breaking every barrier, really dealing with a lot of challenges, and they’re graduating.”

Dotres said this has been a successful school year.

“In terms of how we’ve been able to even integrate more innovations and more technology than prior [years], and it kind of sets the stage for a brand-new school year,” he said.

Dotres said that as the school year comes to an end, they are already preparing for next year, but it’s not without its challenges, like a decline in enrollment.

The district is also waiting on funding from the state to be approved in order to improve innovative programs and classes for the students.

“And so, we’re prepared. We know what it is, we know where we’re headed,” said Dotres.

Nonetheless, Dotres said, they will be ready for the next school year, as these students are their top priority.

Over in Broward County, graduates said they’re ready to turn the page, This year, the district had 45,000 fewer than in the past years, school district officials said.

The Broward County School Board voted to close an elementary school in Lauderhill and consolidate a few others, meaning:

Broward Estates Elementary will close and consolidate into Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Montessori Academy and Plantation Elementary.

Broward Estates Elementary will be convered into an early learning center.

Coconut Creek Elementary, Hollywood Central Elementary and Coral Cove Elementary will be converted into K-8 centers.

Silver Shores Elementary will be consolidated into two other schools and will be converted into a full choice school.

Pines Middle will be reconfigured as a 6-12 school over time.

This year, free lunches also came to an end in Broward County after the school board ran out of federal funding.

“So we are transitioning back to households completing the free and reduced lunch applications,” said Kristina Ramirez, BCPS’ Meal Benefits Program Coordinator.

But officials in the Town of Pembroke Park are taking matters into their own hands.

“This is about nutrition for kids,” said a town official.

Town officials announced this upcoming school year, every student at Lake Forest Elementary and Watkins Elementary will get free meals.

“These children really are in need. We don’t want to see them, you know, suffer by any means,” said Pembroke Park Mayor Geoffrey Jacobs.

Town officials said it will close them close to $80,000, but it’s all worth it for the children.

