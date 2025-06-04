CUTLER BAY, FLA. (WSVN) - As the school year comes to a close, Miami-Dade County Public Schools has released its graduation success rate, along with a comprehensive recap of this year’s academic and district-wide achievements.

It’s that time of the year again when many tassels will turn, and graduates begin a new chapter of their lives

On Wednesday, seniors from Arthur & Polly Mays Conservatory of the Arts walked proudly across the stage to receive their diplomas.

M-DCPS Superintendent Dr. Jose L. Dotres said this year, the district had over 25,000 graduates and held 66 graduation ceremonies throughout the county.

Seniors graduating this year, he said, started their freshman year during the COVID pandemic, overcoming every obstacle thrown their way.

Dotres said that as the school year comes to an end, they are already preparing for next year, but it’s not without its challenges, like a decline in enrollment.

The district is also waiting on funding from the state to be approved in order to improve innovative programs and classes for the students.

Nonetheless, Dotres said, they will be ready for the next school year, as these students are their top priority.

“And here they are, breaking every barrier, really dealing with a lot of challenges, and they’re graduating,” said Dotres.

Graduates radiated with joy and happiness as they look forward to what’s next.

“I feel amazing. I’m ready to graduate. I’m ready to get out of here. Don’t got no problems, stress free, ready to go to college, ready to live life, be happy. I’m ready to go,” said a student.

“I’m very excited I just graduated,” said another.

“I was happy. At the same time sad, because once again, they’re family, and I’m going to miss them so much,” said another student.

