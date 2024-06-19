NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida educator driven to succeed was honored as principal of the year!

Chantal Osborne is director of Lindsey Hopkins Technical College in Miami and she was rewarded with a sweet new ride at a red carpet award ceremony in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Headquarter Toyota presented Osborne with the keys to the car on behalf of Miami-Dade County Public Schools.

“I am so incredibly grateful to receive such an amazing and generous gift from Headquarters Toyota. I’m so proud to represent Miami-Dade County as the 2024 Principal of the Year, it’s truly an amazing gift and it’s going to be an amazing experience driving in to work tomorrow morning,” said Osborne.

Osborne has served in her role since 2021. The school has achieved a job placement rate of 91 percent under her watch.

