HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - A shooting in Homestead has led to the arrest of a Miami-Dade Schools Police officer after her 3-year-old son accidentally shot himself in the foot with her firearm.

The incident occurred on Sunday just before 2 p.m. in the area of Southeast 10th Street, near 26th Terrace, in The Riviera by Lennar community.

According to the Homestead Police Department, the child found the personally owned firearm while his mother, Stephanie Jerez, was preparing food. Her son needed to be airlifted to HCA Kendall Regional Hospital after being transported to Homestead Hospital due to the severity if his injuries. The 3-year-old boy is currently in stable condition.

Jerez has been charged with child neglect with great bodily harm.

In a news release, the Homestead Police Department stated they treat such cases involving children with great solemn.

“The Homestead Police Department takes cases involving child endangerment very seriously, and we are committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of all children in our community,” stated a spokesperson from the department.

In light of the incident, Miami-Dade County Public Schools has issued a statement: “[The board] is aware of a non-school related incident involving a Miami-Dade Schools Police officer that occurred over the weekend. The officer has been arrested by the Homestead Police Department. The Miami-Dade Schools Police Department has relieved the officer of duty pending the outcome of the investigation.”

Homestead Police urge all gun owners to securely store firearms and to educate themselves and their families about gun safety to prevent such incidents from occurring in the future.

