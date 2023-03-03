MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami-Dade schools police department is looking to locate Kaidyn Gerry, a 15-year-old female student that was last seen on Wednesday at Miami Beach senior high school.

Gerry stands at 5 feet, 10 inches, and weighs 175 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair.

Kaidyn was last seen wearing a black sweater, gray sweatpants and black shoes.

Anyone with any information is requested to contact the Miami-Dade schools police at 305-995-cops, mdsodgiu@dadeschools.net, or crime stoppers at 305-471-tips.

