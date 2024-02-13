HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami-Dade Schools Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding one of its students.

Jhon Barrera-Quiros, 16, went missing from South Dade Senior High School on Friday around 8 a.m.

The missing teen stands at 5 feet, 8 inches, weighs about 130 pounds, has brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a white polo shirt with a black long-sleeve undershirt, dark colored pants, white shoes and a black book bag.

Authorities are asking for anyone with information on this student’s whereabouts to contact Detective David Rhodes at 786-385-3447 or 305-955-COPS or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous.

