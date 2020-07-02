M-DCPS marks 100th day of meal distributions at Miami park

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade County Public Schools marked the 100th day it has given meals to the county’s students and their families with a food distribution in Miami.

M-DCPS Superintendent Alberto Carvalho joined police officers on Thursday to hand out food to dozens of children and families at Rainbow Park Village.

The event marked 100 consecutive days that more than 72,000 meals have been distributed to those in need across the county.

Carvalho said the department’s mission is far from over.

“We’re going to continue to do this for as long as necessary,” he said. “We know this crisis has deeply impacted children, children in need, and on our watch, no child shall go hungry.”

M-DCPS has partnered with local organizations and restaurants to help provide the meals.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.