MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida organization is making some noise and bringing music into the classroom.

Tuesday was a special day for schools across Miami-Dade County that got a much-needed push in an attempt to elicit students’ interest in the arts.

7News cameras captured Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Joe L. Dotres as he made the announcement.

“This today is historic in nature,” he said.

The school district, in partnership with Arts Access Miami and other local organizations, announced a major initiative that aims to fund and promote access to music programs throughout county schools.

The initiative is hosted by the music education program Young Musicians Unite.

“Between now and 2032, we are aligning to make sure every student in the county has access to arts education,” said Zach Lamar, chief operating officer of Young Musicians Unite.

“We live in a time when kids are really isolatedm and loneliness is a big factor, being on digital devices,” said Jamie Sutta with the after-school music program Vocal Youth Miami.

It’s not just about creativity and passion. Data shows, students who have participated in arts access programs in school are less tardy, have fewer school absences and have higher overall test scores.

“They need something to grab their attention, they need something to realy make sure that they are doing what they should be doing,” said Tanisha Cidel, founder of the Evolutionary Arts Life Foundation.

Local music students expressed their approval of the new initiative.

“If I didn’t have music, I wouldn’t really have a voice,” said Zara.

“It would feel just like the same routine each day. Like, school wouldn’t feel important,” said Mario.

“Playing the violin makes me feel very happy and calm,” said Michaela.

At Tuesday’s event, some of the students who participated in the program this past school year got to show their talents and what they’ve learned — inspiring and bringing an entire community together through music.

“The idea that kids are trusted with real orchestra instruments really mean a lot to me, and that takes a lot of courage and belief from the program and its teachers,” said a student at the event. “From the start, they saw something in us, and that was a future.”

Officials also say students who participated in these programs got a significant boost in their confidence and self-esteem.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.