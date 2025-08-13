(WSVN) - Students and administrators in Miami-Dade County are heading back to school Thursday and for the first time, the county is launching a hotline to help with any questions or concerns you may have.

The hotline will be up and running starting Wednesday, from 7 a.m. to 7 .p.m., through Aug. 22.

Parents, students and employees can call or use a live chat feature.

It’s all part of Miami-Dade County Public Schools’ push to get families ready.

Click here to access the Live Chat at M-DCPS Customer Service Center or call 305-995-HELP (4357) for assistance in English, Spanish, and Haitian-Creole.

