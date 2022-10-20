SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Parents with students at a Southwest Miami-Dade school were left on edge after they received a robocall about a possible threat involving what school district officials described as a “hit list” of students and staff created by a student.

7News cameras captured concerned parents outside Kenwood K-8 Center, along Southwest 79th Street, Wednesday afternoon.

“Very frightening,” said a parent who identified herself as Rosie.

“It’s very concerning, because you only think about the worst,” said parent Jacqueline Gonzalez.

In addition to receiving a robocall, Gonzalez said, she received an email from the school’s principal, Rudy Rodriguez. She read part of the email aloud.

“‘Today, an incident involving a threat was reported at the school. Miami-Dade Schools Police are aware,'” she said.

Gonzalez said any type of message like this is scary.

“The first thing, to be honest, you think about is your kid,” she said.

“It’s very concerning, yes. I have a first grader,” said parent Margot Pizarro.

According to Miami-Dade County Public Schools, the young student behind the list was playing with a Ouija board when they composed it. It includes names of students and staff at Kenwood K-8.

In a statement, a district spokesperson wrote, “Miami-Dade Schools Police were immediately made aware and launched their investigation. Although it was determined that there is no imminent threat, Schools Police and the school’s threat assessment team will continue to investigate.”

Maggie Sanchez said she also has a child who’s a Kenwood student, as well as a parent who’s a teacher at the school.

“It was unnerving in some way, ’cause I wasn’t expecting the call,” said Sanchez.

As school let out for the day on Wednesday, parents said they are thankful for the quick action taken to handle the situation.

“Thank God we have a police officer, and the principal, he’s on it,” said Rosie.

“We deserve to know as parents, but at the same time, it doesn’t stop worrying you as a mom, as a dad, that your child may be in some kind of danger,” said Gonzalez.

District officials said the student won’t face criminal charges, and they will handle the discipline inside the school.

