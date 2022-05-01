NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade County Public Schools stepped toward success at a health-conscious event this weekend.

The M-DCPS Health Walk-a-thon was held at North Miami Senior High School, Saturday.

All the proceeds from the event will go to students in STEM programs to help further of their education.

“Rain or shine, we have parents, teachers and students coming together to be able to capitalize on the fact that we have talent in Miami in the areas of science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics,” said Cristian Carranza, the administrative director of M-DCPS’ STEAM School Designation program.

7Weather meteorologist Vivian Gonzalez was on hand to highlight the several projects that students had on display.

