NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Public Schools and Holtz Children’s Hospital hosted special proms for hundreds of young revelers.

This year marked M-DCPS’ 12th annual for students with autism spectrum disorder.

About 250 students got the full experience with tuxes, gowns, prom pics and lots of dancing at the DoubleTree by Hilton Miami Airport & Convention Center, starting at 11 a.m. on Friday.

Students said it was an occasion to remember.

“I’m more like a sociable, party animal, like my dad, so I’m trying to be like my dad,” said Christopher Dubon. “They had my outfit ready at school and I like this tuxedo, it looks really good on me”

“I loved taking the picture and eating my food,” said Sophia Missagia.

The event has been taking place for over 10 years.

“We have been having this annual prom for students with autism for over 10 years, and this event is the same as any other prom, because we want to make sure that our students with autism have the same exact experience,” said Miami-Dade Schools Assistant Superintendent Angie Torres.

Local community leaders and partners teamed up to put on an unforgettable experience.

To keep up with the prom tradition, two lucky students were also crowned king and queen.

Last year’s queen was seen living her best life as she danced to Elvis Crespo’s “Suavemente” and celebrating the anniversary of her big win.

“It’s one-year anniversary this year, so happy one year anniversary to me,” said Missagia.

Younger kids also had their chance to shine, Friday night.

Holtz Children’s Hospital teamed up with volunteers to treat the little ones to a makeover ahead of their big night.

After the kids were dressed up and ready to go, they arrived at their event in style to dance the night away at “The Eras Prom” with their friends and family.

Debrina Martin, the mother of one of the children, said she was very grateful for this event.

“It’s a great opportunity for me and my son to come to an event, that we don’t normally get to go to because of his condition. However, it’s nice, it’s wonderful, it’s beautiful, it’s bright, it’s friendly,” she said.

It was a day and night for the more than 200 children who attended the pair of proms.

