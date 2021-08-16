MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade County’s school year is set to start in just a week, and a major meeting over Zoom could decide whether or not there will be a mask mandate when classes resume.

It’s the meeting many parents and teachers have been anticipating.

Miami-Dade district officials are discussing with their COVID task force what they have been doing up to this point to keep students safe.

Now, Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho and a team of medical experts face the issue of whether to require face coverings on campus.

“We need to do what is medically, and public health, the best decision and not be influenced by individuals who do not necessarily follow the medicine and the science,” said Dr. Aileen Marty, infectious disease expert at Florida International University.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has been vocal about what he wants districts to do: leave it up to the parents.

But President Joe Biden and his administration are backing up those districts that enforce mask mandates.

In Monday’s meeting, the superintendent stood firm, saying he will listen to the scientists.

“Based on the guidance that we received in light of our current conditions locally, we are considering that facial coverings be required with a qualified parental opt-out,” said district official Jaime Torrens.

Meanwhile, one of the school board members has not been shy about her views on the debate.

Dr. Lubby Navarro recently tweeted, “I do not support masking our children! I stand firm on giving the choice to parents! The strongest voice in our education system are our parents!”

Navarro works for Memorial Healthcare System.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Memorial Healthcare wrote:

“The opinions of any of the more than 14,000 Memorial Healthcare System employees in forums outside their jobs and on their own time do not reflect the institutional position of the organization. Memorial Healthcare System has been consistent in supporting the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines…. that currently includes getting vaccinated, masking in all indoor public settings, hand washing, social distancing, and other actions that promote health and safety.​”

“While school district officials have not made a final decision yet, with school one week away, they are thinking about the lives already lost due to COVID, including a 13-year-old child.

“I don’t want to be the person who has to call a relative of some of the individuals who have reached out to me that I have spoken with, nor do I want to make another phone call to someone to say how sorry we are that their loved one is no longer here,” said Carvalho.

The school board will be meeting on Wednesday to finalize their decision on the campus mask mandate.

