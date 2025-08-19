NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade County Public Schools officials put one special student in the spotlight for her work ethic and passion for aviation.

Brianna Jara splits her school time in high school at the Young Women’s Preparatory Academy for traditional classes and gets hands-on aviation training at George T. Baker Aviation Technical College.

M-DCPS recognized Jara for her hard work and dedication to aviation on National Aviation Day.

“The hands-on education that you get here is phenomenal. I get to learn every day about my passion about planes and the fact that this is an opportunity given to us for free that’s something that only I could ever imagine from where my parents are coming from in their home country,” said Jara.

Jara said her love for flying began when she was younger, watching planes in the sky and flying with her grandparents.

“She’s not backing away from any challenges, that’s correct. She’s striving to do whatever she can to set her goals,” said Giuseppe Tartaglia, an instructor at George T. Baker Aviation Technical College.

Jara said she hopes to one day fly for the U.S. Navy.

She also offered advice for others working toward their dreams: “Why live life with limits when you can live limitless.”

