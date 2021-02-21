M-DCPS: Gables Senior High basketball team unable to continue playoffs

CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - A forfeited game due to COVID-19 exposure and scheduling conflicts have resulted in a South Florida high school basketball team ending their season earlier than they had hoped.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools responded to court controversy that began brewing after the Coral Gables Senior High basketball team was forced to forfeit Saturday’s playoff game.

The team played against the all-boys private Christopher Columbus last week.

Gables parents and players said they were forced to quarantine after three Columbus players tested positive, though the Gables team didn’t have any cases.

Gables Senior High now has to give up its number one seed.

A statement released by M-DCPS spokesperson Daisy Gonzalez-Diego reads, “To ensure the well-being of students and employees, Miami-Dade County Public Schools continues to follow all [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] guidelines related to the quarantining of individuals. To assist student athletes, the District requested approval from the Florida High School Athletics Association (FHSAA) for game schedule changes for impacted teams. Although the FHSAA was willing to consider the request, there were other schools outside the District that could not accommodate changing their scheduled games. Despite our attempts, this matter is now unfortunately beyond our control. This is not the outcome we hoped for and empathize with the players who will not be able to participate in these playoffs.”

