NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A child who was dropped off at North Miami Elementary School by mistake has been reunited by family, school district officials said.

Miami-Dade Schools Police confirmed Thursday afternoon that the child has been reunited with loved ones.

According to Miami-Dade County Public Schools, a family friend who was driving a black BMW sedan left the child at the wrong school, at around 7:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Officials confirmed that the child is not registered as a student at the school, located at 665 NE 145th St., and is too young to be an elementary school student.

